Softbank eyes $25B investment in OpenAI

Softbank is reportedly considering a $25 billion investment in OpenAI, according to multiple reports citing sources with knowledge.

The deal, if it were to go through, would make the Japanese tech fund the single largest investor in OpenAI, overtaking Microsoft. The report comes a week after the companies’ CEOs joined US President Donald Trump and the CEO of Oracle to announce that they would each spend at least $100 billion on a sprawling data center and AI infrastructure project called Stargate. The New York Times reported that the money could be used toward the ChatGPT maker’s commitment to Stargate.

AD

Softbank could commit more than $40 billion in total value, the FT reported, with the exact amount a “moving target,” according to a source cited by the outlet. News of the talks comes as Big Tech remained largely bullish on massive investments for AI despite the market turmoil caused by Chinese startup DeepSeek’s low-cost model earlier this week.