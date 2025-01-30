Saudi seeks foreign capital to build global, competitive industries

Saudi Arabia’s main objective in attracting foreign investment is to unlock its labor force to develop goods and services that can compete globally, marking a shift for a kingdom known as a source of long-term capital for western companies.

The world’s biggest oil exporter is now past the midway point of a 14-year economic transformation strategy called Vision 2030. The goal is to diversify the economy and “detach ourselves from having to need to rely on oil flow,” Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim said in an interview. The kingdom has flipped the non-oil sector’s contribution to GDP to slightly over half the economy for the first time, up from 46% before the plan was announced in 2016. “The job is not done,” he said. “It’s on track. It’s gaining momentum.”

Key to sustaining this progress is attracting foreign companies and capital. That track record so far has been mixed.

Saudi Arabia aims to bring in $100 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) annually by 2030, or 5.7% of GDP. FDI inflows for the first nine months of 2024 totaled $14.5 billion, just over halfway to the government’s $29 billion target for the year, according to the General Authority for Statistics. Alibrahim said the kingdom is “becoming net importers of capital gradually. Since the launch of the national investment strategy, we’ve been hitting our targets.”

The country has exceeded its goal in getting foreign companies to establish regional headquarters. Saudi’s investment minister recently said 571 international firms received licenses to move to Saudi — most chose to open offices in the King Abdullah Financial Center in Riyadh. Goldman Sachs, Citi, Morgan Stanley, among others, have all established a regional headquarters, which is required to do business with the Saudi government and the almost $1 trillion Public Investment Fund.

Alibrahim said the long-term nature of Vision 2030, and plans that extend beyond that, are creating opportunities “like no other elsewhere around the world. Naturally that is going to draw in the right kind of capital.”

By focusing on manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and knowledge transfer, Saudi Arabia aims to “develop things that can be services or goods that compete in external markets” and give the country “an advantage.”