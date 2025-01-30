RFK Jr questioned over vaccine stance in first Senate hearing

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Donald Trump’s nomination for US health secretary, was grilled in the Senate over his stance on vaccines but is likely to be confirmed.

Democrats asked Kennedy about a group he ran which linked vaccines to autism, and his 2023 comment that there is “no vaccine that is safe and effective”: He insisted he was pro-immunization.

But he appeared to have done enough to soothe wavering Republicans: If so, he will have enough votes given the GOP’s Senate majority.

Tulsi Gabbard, Trump’s pick for director of national intelligence, has her confirmation hearing today, where she is expected to face questions over her relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and with the now-deposed president of Syria, Bashar al-Assad.