Trump’s controversial intelligence picks face Senate scrutiny

Two of US President Donald Trump’s most controversial nominees faced confirmation hearings in the Senate Thursday. In front of two separate panels, Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel were variously pressed on issues ranging from support for Edward Snowden, links to Syria and Russia, and whether intelligence or law enforcement agencies would be used to persecute the president’s enemies.

During Patel’s hearing for FBI director, the former prosecutor pushed back on Democrats’ concern that he would use the agency for political retribution, denied he held extremist and conspiratorial views, and said he disagreed with the president’s decision to pardon all of the Jan. 6 defendants.

AD

Director of national intelligence pick Gabbard, meanwhile, was questioned about her past affiliations with US adversaries, including Russia and Syria, as well as her support for NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, whom she once said must be “protected at all costs.”

Patel is widely expected to be confirmed at a full-Senate vote after being recommended by the Judiciary Committee. Gabbard, however, has reportedly yet to convince at least three Republicans on the Intelligence Committee, where just a single opposing Republican could be enough to stop her nomination, Politico reported.