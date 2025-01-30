Events Newsletters
Hamas releases eight hostages as 110 Palestinian prisoners set to be freed

Paige Bruton
Paige Bruton
Jan 30, 2025, 7:22am EST
Middle East
People surround the vehicles of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), on the day of the release of hostages held in Gaza since the deadly October 7 2023 attack, as part of a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, January 30, 2025.
Hatem Khaled/Reuters
The News

Three Israeli and five Thai citizens who had been held captive in Gaza for 15 months were handed over to the Red Cross Thursday as the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal continued to hold, with 110 Palestinian prisoners also set to be freed.

The release of seven hostages in southern Gaza sparked “chaotic” scenes in the city of Khan Younis, The New York Times reported, with militants struggling at times to restrain cheering crowds carrying Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad flags.

A 20-year-old Israeli soldier, Agam Berger, was released in northern Gaza by Hamas fighters earlier in the day in a brief ceremony.

The Palestinian prisoners and detainees, more than 30 of whom are children, are set to be freed later in the day.

There was a significant dispute over the final female hostage to be released, Arbel Yehoud, who was being held by members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, a different militant group, with both sides accusing each other of not sticking to the terms of the agreement.

