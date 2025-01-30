Team-up between Germany’s conservatives and far-right shakes up election

The political fallout in Germany from the conservative Christian Democratic Union’s collaboration with the far-right Alternative for Germany to pass a migration resolution widened Thursday as the country nears a Feb. 23 general election.

The measure — while non-binding — was nonetheless striking: It marked the first time since World War II that a mainstream German party used votes from a far-right group to secure a majority in the Bundestag.

Former Chancellor Angela Merkel criticized her own party’s actions, while populist Hungarian Prime Minister Prime Minister Viktor Orbán cheered the vote. The center right, meanwhile, has tried to limit electoral damage.