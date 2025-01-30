European Central Bank expected to cut rates as growth remains weak

The European Central Bank is widely expected to cut interest rates today as policymakers attempt to revive weak economic growth in the bloc.

Despite inflation in the EU remaining above the central bank’s target, policymakers are expected to prioritize growth by committing to lower rates for longer.

France’s GDP grew just 1% last year, while Germany, the EU’s biggest economy, didn’t grow at all.

Donald Trump’s inauguration as US president has heightened growth concerns: European leaders fear the White House could impose tariffs in a bid to redress a widening trade deficit. “The data paint an unfavourable picture for the euro area,” The Economist reported.