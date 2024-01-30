Foreign-born residents in Japan sue over alleged racial profiling

Three foreign-born Japanese residents have sued national and local authorities for alleged racial profiling in what their lawyers said was the first lawsuit of its kind, amid a reignited debate over what it means to be Japanese.

The three long-term Tokyo residents allege they have been subject to repeated accounts of illegal questioning from police — which they believe stems from racial bias — in a violation of the Japanese constitution, which bars discrimination based on race.

The plaintiffs, who are of Pakistani, Indian, and African-American descent, say that their appearances lead to repeated questioning by police, causing them distress, and are each seeking 3 million yen (around $20,000) in compensation.

“There’s a very strong image that ‘foreigner’ equals ‘criminal’”, the BBC quoted one plaintiff as saying.