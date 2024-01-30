The new border deal gives the president big new powers. Conservatives say it doesn’t go far enough.

Just how much power does the president have to close off the asylum system?

That question is quickly becoming one of the key flashpoints over the Senate’s bipartisan border security package, even as the text of the deal has yet to be publicly released.

During a speech in South Carolina this weekend, President Biden promised that he would “shut down the border right now and fix it quickly” if Congress were to pass the legislation. In doing so, he appeared to be touting a provision of the bill that would give him authority to halt many new asylum claims and quickly expel migrants if daily crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border rise above a certain level.

AD

That same section of the deal has already come under attack from conservatives in the House and Senate, who have criticized it for being too lenient. “Any border ‘shutdown’ authority that ALLOWS even one illegal crossing is a non-starter. Thousands each day is outrageous. The number must be ZERO,” Speaker Mike Johnson tweeted on Monday.