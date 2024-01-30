South Africa’s Gaza stance threatens trade ties with Israel

JOHANNESBURG — Israeli companies have canceled the importation of grapes from South Africa, according to three people with direct knowledge. It is prompting fears the African nation’s businesses may face a broader boycott due to Pretoria’s stance over the conflict in Gaza.

South Africa took Israel to the UN’s International Court of Justice (ICJ) earlier this month over accusations that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians. The court subsequently ordered Israel to do all it could to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU), South Africa’s biggest trade union group, called on the country’s government to protect its workforce from the impact of any trade dispute with Israel. “We need to ensure no South African worker loses their job,” said its spokesman, Matthew Parks, while also calling for the international community to impose sanctions on Israel.

It was important that South Africa’s trade department and other official bodies “provide support and assistance” to any company which “faces a boycott from Israel,” he told Semafor Africa.