Any US retaliation to Iran strike could hurt hostage negotiations, Qatar warns

Qatar on Monday warned Washington that any retaliatory strike on Iran would hurt delicate negotiations to release more than 100 hostages still held in Gaza.

Iran has denied any direct involvement in the Sunday drone attack that killed three U.S. soldiers and injured dozen others near the Jordan-Syria border, but U.S. and international intelligence suggests Tehran’s proxy military groups across the Middle East are fighting to end U.S. military presence in the region.

Iran knows it cannot risk a direct war with the U.S., analysts said, but a direct strike against Iranian military targets could fuel a regional war which would only prolong the bombardment of Gaza and risk destabilizing crucial U.S. allies in the region.