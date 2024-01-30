Global cost-of-living crisis shows signs of easing

The International Monetary Fund’s forecast for global economic growth just got sunnier, with inflation easing faster than expected in the world’s largest economies.

“The global economy continues to display remarkable resilience, with inflation declining steadily and growth holding up. The chance of a ‘soft landing’ has increased,” IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said Tuesday, adding that a global recession seems unlikely.

The IMF attributed the improved outlook to stronger private and public spending, increased labor force participation, mended supply chains, and cheaper energy and commodity prices. However, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and attacks in the Red Sea could threaten the positive outlook, Gourinchas said.