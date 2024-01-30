Farmer protests spread in Europe, fueling rise of populism

Thousands of farmers surrounded Paris this week, blocking key highways and disrupting food transportation as an agricultural crisis intensifies across Europe.

Farmers across the continent say their livelihoods are being battered by rising costs, increased European regulation, and unfair competition from abroad.

Germany, Italy and Belgium are among the countries hit by protests, which has played into the hands of far-right parties such as France’s National Rally and the German AfD, and the unrest is expected to spread to Spain and Portugal.

France’s new prime minister Gabriel Attal, on Tuesday pledged to accelerate emergency funds for farmers and increase controls on foreign products to guarantee fair competition.