Uphill battle looms as Beijing and Washington resume drugs talks

U.S. officials in Beijing resumed talks with China Tuesday on tackling the narcotics trade, a sore spot for the two countries’ relations amid mounting evidence that Chinese companies are supplying global drug cartels with the chemicals needed for fentanyl production.

Negotiations stalled after China pulled the plug on initial dialogue in 2022, following former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. But President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed to cooperate on drug trade at the APEC meeting in November.

Analysts said the resumed talks signify Beijing’s intention to patch up relations with Washington after a particularly contentious year. But nearly all agree there will be no immediate deal, and that both countries face hurdles in solving the crisis.