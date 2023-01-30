Finally on the road, Trump plays culture-war catchup with DeSantis

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

COLUMBIA, S.C. — They weren’t the sort of raucous, stadium-sized rallies that used to be his staple. But Donald Trump finally hit the campaign trail this weekend, with stops in the early primary states of South Carolina and New Hampshire, where he delivered speeches heavy on culture war fodder in front of some adoring voters.

“We’re going to stop the left-wing radical racists and perverts who are trying to indoctrinate our youth, and we’re going to get their Marxist hands off our children,” the former president said in South Carolina. “We’re going to defeat the cult of gender ideology and reaffirm that God created two genders, called: men and women. We’re not going to allow men to play women’s sports.”

The settings were relatively modest. In Salem, New Hampshire, Trump spoke at a high school auditorium.

Hours later in South Carolina, an invite-only audience of about 200 crammed into an uncomfortably warm, lobby-like room beneath the State House’s rotunda. The crowd included local and national politicians as well as Trump superfans — one woman told me she drives a 32-foot RV with “Trump Girls” painted on the side and has organized Trump-themed cruises — some of whom sat on the floor as they waited for him to arrive, or spilled into the press pen, which had been haphazardly thrown into the center of the hall. Other spectators found breathing room on a balcony above the action.

The addresses functioned as proof of life for a campaign that was regularly criticized for its low-energy launch and lack of events after Trump officially announced his candidacy shortly after the 2022 midterms. Trump, seemingly responding to the doubters, said in New Hampshire that he’s “more angry now” and “more committed now than ever.”