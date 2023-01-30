The staffers who call George Santos ‘boss’

REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Congressman George Santos, R-N.Y. is facing ever-louder calls to resign amid a series of pending investigations, but his situation also presents tough choices for the skeleton crew running his Washington office.

Staying on is a daily decision that requires them to weigh loyalty to their boss, service to their district, and the implications for their future employment prospects. And they’re not likely to get much help from new hires anytime soon.

“It’s just about the constituents of the third congressional district and making sure that they’re actually being represented in Washington D.C. — whether it’s for federal funding for infrastructure projects down to anything as simple as a flag request,” a Santos aide, who asked for anonymity to speak freely, said in an interview.

Some staffers in Santos’ office already have a history of working with members facing a combination of personal, legal, and political crises.

Viswanag “Vish” Burra, the operations manager, worked for Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. while he was allegedly under investigation for violating sex-trafficking laws — the probe has since reportedly stalled. Burra previously worked for Steve Bannon and helped launch “War Room.” Sources say he has a natural affinity for controversial figures and relishes the opportunity to work with Santos.

“He gravitates towards the spotlight as a moth soars towards a flame, unaware that the glamor may burn him,” one source familiar with Burra said.

In his brief career, Santos staffer Rafaello Carone has worked for former Congressman Madison Cawthorn for 6 months, who was effectively ostracized by leadership after claiming to have been invited to a cocaine orgy with lawmakers. He went on to lose his next primary. After a short stint with Rep. Greg Steube, R-Ind. he landed with Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz. for a single month, according to Legistorm. Gosar, a longtime far-right member, was censured and removed from his committees not long after for posting an animated video of himself murdering Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. and McCarthy rebuked him for addressing a white nationalist conference.

Others have more conventional backgrounds. Press Secretary Gabrielle Lipsky, and Chief of Staff Charley Lovett worked on Santos’ campaign and are new to Washington, D.C. Naysa Woomer, the communications director, returned to the hill after working in Massachusetts politics and government for nearly five years. She previously worked as a scheduler for Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.