It's been 6 days and Australia is still searching for a tiny, missing radioactive capsule
The search for a missing radioactive capsule smaller than a coin entered its sixth day in Australia on Monday, as crews combed a regional highway looking for it.
The metal capsule, which is just 8 millimeters tall with a 6-millimeter diameter, is used in a gauge for mining operations. It contains Caesium-137, a radioactive substance.
Officials confirmed that the capsule cannot be weaponized, and the risk to the greater public is relatively low. However, anyone who happens to get near it is at risk of "serious health consequences" including radiation burns or sickness.
The capsule was packaged for transportation on Jan. 10 in the state of Western Australia. It was driven to Perth, in the southern part of the state, and unpacked on Jan. 25. Inspectors found the gauge had been broken apart with screws and a bolt also missing in transit.
Authorities have spent days trying to find where along its 1,000-km journey it went missing.
Crews spent Monday driving along Australia's Great Northern Highway at slow speeds to try to find the capsule. The search teams are using survey meters that detect radiation levels to try and locate the capsule.