The most corrupt and least corrupt countries in 2022

While Western Europe and the European Union's score remained high, Transparency International noted that corruption levels did not improve as governments scrambled to respond to the invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent energy crisis.

Within the region, Hungary's score remained the lowest at 42, with the E.U. freezing funds last year, citing Prime Minister Viktor Orban's failure to tackle corruption and protect human rights.

The Americas saw some of the biggest increases in corruption levels last year, though the regional average still ranks at 43. Cuba (45), Guatemala (24), and Nicaragua (19) all reached historic lows while Honduras (23) and Haiti (17) saw their rankings significantly decline since 2017. Transparency International cited economic stagnation coupled with an increasing affinity toward authoritarianism for the rise in corruption levels.

The United States (69) improved its score by two points since 2021, though it remained lower compared to its score under the Obama administration.

Afghanistan saw the most improvement in corruption levels —increasing its score by eight points — despite the fact that corruption in the Afghan government enabled the Taliban's takeover in 2021.

The UK saw one of the biggest slides on the index, falling by five points to 73. While it is difficult to determine the specific factors for the decline, experts note that political upheaval and a battered economy tarnished the country's reputation as a stable democratic institution.