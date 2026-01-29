Washington Post’s White House team tries to avert layoffs in letter to Bezos

The Washington Post’s White House reporters are making an effort to avert what are expected to be large cuts impacting much of the paper’s storied DC newsroom.

In a note to owner Jeff Bezos on Thursday first shared with Semafor, the Post’s White House correspondents highlighted the collaboration between the paper’s various sections, including Sports, Arts, and Metro. The White House reporters are not expected to be among those impacted by cuts.

“Given the uncertainty facing the Post, we wanted to tell you directly how the White House team relies on other desks and explain how our colleagues’ work helps lift up our own,” the letter said.

It continued: “We are clear eyed about the financial challenges facing the paper. When we accepted our assignments to cover the White House last year, we took the job with a goal to win back former subscribers and draw in new readers. A diversified Washington Post helps us do it.”

The effort from the Washington Post’s White House reporters comes as staffers are scrambling to preserve their jobs, with layoffs set to hit the newsroom hard in the coming weeks. Unconfirmed rumors have circulated in recent days about the scope of the cuts, which are expected to be as high as 300. Post staffers and alumni have posted on social media begging the paper’s leadership to save their jobs, while various groups of employees have circulated letters to Bezos pleading for support.

The paper’s staff became alarmed in recent days when, as Semafor first reported, its sports section informed staff that it would not be sending any journalists to cover the Winter Olympics next month in Milan. The move set off an enormous backlash, prompting the paper to reverse its decision. But the heightened awareness internally of impending cuts, fueled by rumor and information-sharing between staff, hinted at other moves: Washington Post foreign correspondents have in some cases been told not to travel, which some have taken as a sign that their jobs are likely in jeopardy.