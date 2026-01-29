US warns Canada against ‘virtue signaling’

The US Treasury secretary warned Canada’s leader against “virtue signaling” ahead of the impending review of a key, continental trade pact.

Scott Bessent’s remarks came after Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney denounced Washington’s “rupture” of the global order and agreed to lower tariffs with China, sparking a threat of 100% duties from US President Donald Trump. Carney said this week he stood by his comments.

Despite recently making moves to diversify its trade, however, Ottawa remains heavily reliant on the US for the majority of its exports and a large share of its imports. Meanwhile, the US trade representative said negotiations had started with Mexico, the third signatory of the trade agreement.