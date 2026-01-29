Events Email Briefings
UK PM Starmer agrees closer trade ties with China on visit

Jan 29, 2026, 7:29am EST
Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Carl Court/Pool via Reuters

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hailed progress on lowering tariffs with China, arguing for a “more sophisticated” relationship after talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Starmer is the latest in a string of Western leaders to visit recently, a sign of Beijing winning over US allies put off by Washington’s unpredictability and protectionism, according to Western analysts. The UK leader, by contrast, has portrayed himself as a “pragmatist applying common sense.”

Like the Canadian leader before him and Germany’s due next month, however, he is trying to maintain a tricky balance, wary of angering Washington and suspicious of Beijing’s intentions, while aiming to boost growth and gain greater access to the world’s second-biggest economy.

A chart showing UK imports from China.
Prashant Rao
