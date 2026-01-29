Turkey offers to mediate as US-Iran tensions rise

Iran’s top diplomat is visiting Turkey on Thursday for talks aimed at averting a US strike, as President Donald Trump ramps up threats of military action against Tehran.

Ankara is trying to convince Iran to offer nuclear concessions to avoid a conflict, and has proposed a video call between Trump and his Iranian counterpart, The Guardian reported. Trump warned earlier this week that time is running out for nuclear negotiations following Iran’s crackdown on anti-government protests.

Security forces have since rounded up thousands to deter future demonstrations, Reuters reported.

But any US attempt to topple the regime “would confront the reality that Iran’s power extends beyond its top leadership, rooted in a deeply entrenched institutional network that could maintain control,” Al-Monitor wrote.