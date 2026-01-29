Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Turkey offers to mediate as US-Iran tensions rise

Jan 29, 2026, 5:29pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
People walk past an anti-U.S. billboard in Tehran, Iran
Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Iran’s top diplomat is visiting Turkey on Thursday for talks aimed at averting a US strike, as President Donald Trump ramps up threats of military action against Tehran.

Ankara is trying to convince Iran to offer nuclear concessions to avoid a conflict, and has proposed a video call between Trump and his Iranian counterpart, The Guardian reported. Trump warned earlier this week that time is running out for nuclear negotiations following Iran’s crackdown on anti-government protests.

Security forces have since rounded up thousands to deter future demonstrations, Reuters reported.

But any US attempt to topple the regime “would confront the reality that Iran’s power extends beyond its top leadership, rooted in a deeply entrenched institutional network that could maintain control,” Al-Monitor wrote.

J.D. Capelouto
AD