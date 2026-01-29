Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Tech stocks fall on AI spending jitters

Jan 29, 2026, 5:27pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Traders work on the floor during the York Space Systems IPO at the New York Stock Exchange.
Jeenah Moon/Reuters

US tech stocks slumped on Thursday after earnings reports from industry giants raised questions about how long it will take for aggressive AI spending to pay off.

Microsoft shares fell 10%, the company’s biggest single-day plunge since March 2020, after it reported record AI spending, but slowing cloud growth. Fear is creeping back into investors’ minds that “the AI theme may not be as immediately lucrative as hoped,” one analyst said, though he cautioned that it’s far too early to declare the AI trade has peaked.

There are also rising concerns on Wall Street that “AI ‌investments will eat the software companies’ lunches,” another strategist said. Software stocks entered bear-market territory Thursday.

Apple’s stock rose, however, on record-breaking iPhone sales.

Chart showing one-year market performance of S&P 500 and Microsoft
J.D. Capelouto
AD