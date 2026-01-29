Powell, Trump find rare common ground on US economy

President Donald Trump and the Federal Reserve chair he wants to replace have managed to agree on one thing: The US economy is better than Americans think it is.

The president lamented again Wednesday that “I don’t think people get … the economic boom that’s taking place.”

A few hours later, Jerome Powell told reporters “the economy has once again surprised us with its strength” after policymakers opted to leave interest rates alone.

“The consumer is filling out surveys that sound really negative — and then spending,” Powell said. “There’s been a disconnect for some time.”

Don’t expect Democrats to chime in: Washington Rep. DelBene, the chair of the House campaign arm, said the same day that “when [Republicans] talk about [how] the economy’s strong, they’re not connecting with the lived experience that people are feeling on the ground.”