Exclusive / Top Trump administration dealmaker Michael Grimes returns to Silicon Valley

Michael Grimes brought Silicon Valley-style investing to the White House. Now the longtime adviser to Elon Musk is heading back to California.

The tech industry’s speed-dial banker is leaving the US Commerce Department, where he ran the government’s venture arm, people familiar with the matter said.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick will take over the effort, which has overseen most of the White House’s investments in the private sector — an unprecedented bit of industrial policy and Trumpian dealmaking aimed at bulking up national security sectors. Lutnick has been recruiting from Wall Street banks and private-equity firms in recent weeks to scout projects, some of the people said.

Using money authorized by Congress in the 2022 CHIPS Act, the Commerce Department’s investment accelerator houses the government’s stakes in Intel and two rare-earth minerals companies, and controls its board seat at US Steel.

The fund will also house hundreds of billions of dollars promised by Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea as part of trade deals with the US, giving it more than $1 trillion to direct toward White House priorities.

It’s been run without formal congressional authorization by a crew of Wall Street veterans that also includes David Shapiro, a former M&A partner at Wachtell Lipton. Grimes declined to comment through a Commerce spokesman.

It isn’t clear what Grimes, who took some of Silicon Valley’s biggest companies public during a 30-year career at Morgan Stanley, will do next. (One consideration: He’s likely to be involved in the record-setting IPO of Musk’s SpaceX later this year.)