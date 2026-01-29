Iran says ready to respond to potential US attack

Iran hit out at growing Western pressure over its nuclear program and a crackdown on protests.

The threat by the country’s foreign minister that Tehran’s forces had their “fingers on the trigger” came amid growing signs that the Washington was readying fresh strikes on Iran: US President Donald Trump warned of a “massive Armada” heading to Iran, adding that “time is running out” for the country’s leaders to agree a deal over its nuclear program.

Trump had previously suggested he would carry out strikes over Iran’s response to nationwide protests that left thousands dead, but later backed off. The EU, meanwhile, ramped up its diplomatic offensive: The bloc is expected to add Iran’s Revolutionary Guard to its terror blacklist.