Ghana slashes interest rates following economic turnaround

Ghana slashed its main interest rate by 2.5 percentage points, a sign that the country’s worst economic crisis in a generation may be easing.

Consumer inflation has fallen by almost 90% since 2023 in the West African nation, which for years faced soaring prices and cooling growth.

Accra’s remarkable turnaround — even Ghana’s president has said he has been surprised at the pace of change — has lifted many out of poverty, with the share of the nation’s population living on less than $1 a day dropping by around 10% in 2025. But challenges persist: West African economic growth is expected to cool this year, the UN predicted.