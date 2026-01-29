Events Email Briefings

FBI raids Georgia elections office over alleged vote fraud

Jan 29, 2026, 6:37am EST
US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.
US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters

FBI agents searched offices in the US state of Georgia containing records of the 2020 election, a vote which President Donald Trump has contested.

The US leader narrowly lost Georgia in 2020, and alleged election fraud; he in turn was indicted for attempting to subvert the count, although the case fell apart. Earlier investigations found no evidence of widespread corruption in the election.

The FBI warrant said the records may contain “evidence of the commission of a criminal offense.” The search appears to be “the most public step by law enforcement to pursue Trump’s claims of a stolen election,” The Associated Press reported. The justice department has recently investigated several other perceived political enemies of Trump, The Hill noted.

Tom Chivers
