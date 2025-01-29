US raises DeepSeek security concerns

Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek could pose a threat to national security, US officials said.

The US Navy reportedly banned members from using its apps over “potential security and ethical concerns,” and a White House spokesperson said the federal government was examining possible security implications.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s AI czar said there was “substantial evidence” that DeepSeek had trained its apparently groundbreaking R1 model on OpenAI’s ChatGPT in a breach of intellectual property law, a claim echoed by OpenAI itself.

The release of R1 shocked the world last week as it appeared to achieve cutting-edge results using a fraction of the computing power of other leading models, driving a huge sell-off in AI and tech stocks.