US funding freeze impacts Syrian chemical weapons clean-up

US President Donald Trump’s order to freeze foreign aid has impacted the effort to recover chemical weapons stockpiles in Syria left by the fallen Assad regime. The White Helmets — a Syrian organization internationally recognized for its humanitarian work — warned that the aid halt is degrading their capacity to address chemical threats in the country.

“The suspension of US government funding has unfortunately affected critical areas of our work, including our efforts related to chemical weapons recovery and investigation,” the organization’s deputy general manager, Farouq Habib, told Semafor.

“This not only threatens justice for the victims but also undermines global security, as the unchecked proliferation of such weapons poses a threat far beyond Syria’s borders.”

Also affected are the White Helmets’ work to clear unexploded ordnance, provide emergency medical services, and secure essential infrastructure, including water. In the last decade, there have been more than 400,000 incidents involving unexploded ordnance in Syria with half ending in child casualties, according to UN estimates.

Middle East expert Charles Lister said the withdrawal of US support represented “catastrophic timing,” especially as the country’s new government attempts to rebuild following Syria’s 13-year-long civil war.

The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.