UK population overtakes France’s as immigrants set to swell numbers

Britain’s population exceeded that of France for the first time and will continue to grow, driven entirely by immigration, according to official statistics.

There are an estimated 68.3 million people in the UK, compared with France’s 68.2 million: That figure is expected to reach 72.5 million by 2032. Birth and death numbers in Britain are roughly equal, but net migration of around 5 million over the period will keep the population growing.

Like many developed nations, Britain’s native-born population is aging, and although immigration is unpopular it means “a bigger economy, more workers, and higher tax receipts,” one economist told The Guardian: Japan, which similarly is aging but allows less migration, is facing a significant labor crunch.