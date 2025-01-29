Trump offers millions of federal workers eight months’ pay to resign

US President Donald Trump moved to slash the size of the government on Wednesday, offering millions of US federal employees buyouts if they resign by next week.

The memo from the Office of Personnel Management offered US government workers packages amounting to about eight months’ pay if they leave their jobs by Feb. 6. It warned that those who choose to remain in their jobs would face “enhanced standards of suitability and conduct” and could be subjected to future downsizing.

Trump’s team expects up to 10% of employees to accept the offer — which was not sent to members of the military, immigration officials, and some national security workers — equating to a government shrinkage of around 200,000 workers, NBC reported. Senior Trump officials said the resignations could save the government up to $100 billion, Axios said.