OpenAI accuses DeepSeek of training competitor on its model

OpenAI accused Chinese startup DeepSeek of training its new chatbot on the ChatGPT maker’s proprietary models, reports said, raising concerns over potential intellectual property theft.

The US company told the Financial Times it had seen evidence of “distillation,” a technique commonly used by developers to transfer knowledge from bigger models to smaller models for efficiency gains — a breach of OpenAI’s terms of service.

“We know [China]-based companies — and others — are constantly trying to distil the models of leading US AI companies... it is critically important that we are working closely with the US government to best protect the most capable models from efforts by adversaries and competitors to take US technology,” OpenAI said in a statement.

AD

White House AI czar David Sacks, meanwhile, said it was “possible” IP theft had occurred, but provided no further evidence.