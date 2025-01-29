Meta, Microsoft, Tesla release latest quarter earnings

Meta, Tesla, and Microsoft all reported their latest quarter earnings Wednesday, with results showing a mixed bag for some of the biggest tech names.

Microsoft reported a 12% rise for the quarter, year on year — about $69.63 billion — above the expected $68.78 billion figure. Meta’s performance beat analysts predictions, generating $48.39 billion last quarter against the $47.04 billion prediction.

Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company Tesla, meanwhile, largely missed expectations on earnings and revenue, reporting $25.71 billion in quarterly revenue — or an 8% year-on-year dip— compared to the $27.26 billion analyst estimate.

The results came as tech stocks continued to feel the effect of the sudden prominence of Chinese AI firm DeepSeek. The startup’s model — which it said is as advanced as OpenAI’s ChatGPT but cost far less — has raised concerns on Wall Street over how much capital is spent on AI development.