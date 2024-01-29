South Africa’s ANC suspends former president Jacob Zuma

The ANC is in a sensitive position as it prepares for the toughest election since Nelson Mandela led it to power to end apartheid in 1994. It is damned if it axes him, following the suspension, since he is likely to want the publicity and may want to present himself as a victim. But it will also look like the ANC has no control if it allows him to retain his membership while actively campaigning for another party.

Zuma easily draws sympathy from a nationalistic segment of the populace, including his home base in the KwaZulu-Natal province. The ANC gets about 20% of its votes from KwaZulu-Natal, making the province the biggest supporter of the ANC among South Africa’s nine provinces. The party may be concerned that it’s at risk of losing its majority and control of the provincial government in KwaZulu Natal, which it won with a 54% majority in 2024.

Violent protests erupted when the former president was sentenced to 15 months in prison in 2021 after refusing to testify during a financial corruption investigation. He was freed on medical parole after two months. The protests were a marker that he retains some influence, despite the widespread acceptance that corruption took hold during his tenure.

Instead of ignoring him as a discredited former president, the ANC may be lending a veneer of credibility to Zuma and the new party. It betrays a sense of panic as it risks losing its parliamentary majority — and therefore control of South Africa — for the first time since coming to power in 1994.