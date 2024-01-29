Banning of Russian child skater Kamila Valieva throws spotlight on doping of minors

Teenage Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was handed a four-year ban by the Court of Arbitration for Sport Monday over a positive drugs test ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in a case that has cast a spotlight on the doping of minors.

After testing positive months before the competition, the then 15-year old Valieva went on to assist the Russian Olympic Committee in winning a team gold medal, with her suspension now throwing the results of the Olympic figure skating competition into limbo.

With Valieva subject to a retroactive ban dating from December 2021, the United States may now move up a place to take gold, and Japan silver – but any reallocation of medals is in the hands of the International Olympic Committee and the International Skating Union, which are expected to decide shortly.

A Kremlin spokesperson slammed Valieva’s ban as “politicized”.