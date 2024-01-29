More than a dozen countries are suspending funds to UNRWA over alleged Hamas links

At least 15 countries, including the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Japan, have suspended funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), as a handful of others have promised to keep funding the agency.

Israel has accused 12 UNRWA employees of being involved in the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7. The staff members include individuals who are alleged to have kidnapped a woman, handed out ammunition, and taken part in a massacre at a kibbutz in Israel, according to an Israeli intelligence report reviewed by The New York Times. UNRWA said that it has terminated the contracts of the accused staff members.

Israeli authorities allege that the connection between UNRWA and Hamas goes deeper than these 12 staffers, telling U.S. officials that around 10% of UNRWA’s Gaza staff have ties to militant groups in the Gaza Strip, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The allegations reportedly played a key role in convincing Washington and others to suspend aid to UNRWA. The organization is one of the few aid groups able to operate in the enclave during Israel’s military campaign.