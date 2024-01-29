Hong Kong officials deny ‘Expats’ ban, but say show is probably ‘boring’

‘Expats’ – a new Amazon mini-series set and filmed in Hong Kong – is not available for streaming in the city, leading to suggestions Hong Kong officials may have banned the show in line with Beijing’s broad crackdown on the arts.

The six-part show, directed by Chinese-born American filmmaker Lulu Wang, follows the lives of three American women living in Hong Kong in 2014, as they navigate a shared tragedy amid tense class dynamics and an increasingly fraught political landscape.

The Hong Kong authorities denied banning the show – which portrays the pro-democracy Umbrella Movement that saw the city roiled by protests in 2014 – saying local audiences were unable to watch ‘Expats’ because of Amazon’s restrictions.

Amazon Prime TV and Lulu Wang did not respond to Semafor’s requests for comment.