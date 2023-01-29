Can you build a newsroom on TikTok?

The News Movement is an ambitious and well-funded startup that is hoping to succeed where a generation before it struggled: By building a media brand on other people’s platforms.

BuzzFeed (where I was editor-in-chief) and other media companies built huge scale as Facebook exploded in the middle of the last decade, only to find themselves battling the platform itself for revenue and then having to navigate its decline. The new conventional wisdom is that you shouldn’t build your business on someone else’s platform.

Will Lewis, a canny media veteran who was a star business reporter for the Financial Times before switching to the commercial side and spending six years as CEO of Dow Jones, says he believes he can build a different kind of business. He and The News Movement editor-in-chief Kamal Ahmed, the former editorial director of the BBC, raised $15 million for the new venture.

Their company is not focused on any of the familiar revenue models for news organizations — subscriptions, advertising, events — but is instead setting itself up as a content studio and social media agency, whose earnest news operation serves as a shop window and data gathering platform.

“We’ve been blessed by being able to learn from previous iterations where people have been successful, but maybe too many eggs are being put in one basket or where maybe the journalism is being skewed,” Lewis said over Zoom last week.

Lewis is 53, a generation away from a target audience composed of the people he refers to as “GenZees.” When we spoke, he was headed to dinner at a London club where he’d thought, wrongly, that he needed to wear a suit. He described himself as “formally attired for no apparent reason and quite cross about it.”

His company’s plan is to translate traditional news values into the visual language of TikTok: hard news couched in informal personal narratives, and delivered by young hosts speaking directly to the camera.

“Sixty percent plus of GenZees get their news from social media, where the main players are either well-meaning amateurs who put misinformation into the system because they’re not professional journalists, or bad actors who want to influence society in a negative way to their own ends,” Lewis said. “The missing bit are masthead brands that are identifiably for Gen Z by Gen Z.”

It’s a stirring mission, and Lewis said he sees the 2024 U.S. election as The News Movement’s crucial moment. The company has a partnership with the Associated Press, for whom they produce some videos, and who has given them office space, and has assembled an editorial team of about a dozen under Jessica Coen, a pioneering blogger who was a top editor at Mashable, Vocativ, and Morning Brew before joining The News Movement late last year.

The opportunity, she said, is “rethinking the editorial process in digital newsrooms: what constitutes a story, how we tell it, who we want to reach, how best to reach them, and even how we define success.”