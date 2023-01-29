Andrew Cuomo says MeToo was "weaponized" against him

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a new interview that he was treated unfairly not just by New York Democrats but by President Joe Biden.

“How do you say, ‘You should resign but I haven’t read the report?’” Cuomo asked, referring to Biden's response to a report on sexual harassment allegations in an interview with The Arthur Aidala Power Hour, which will air this week on New York's AM970. “Because, especially on the Democratic side there is such energy behind the politics on the quote-unquote #MeToo movement.”

“You can also weaponize and politicize what is a good thing,” he said of MeToo, “and that’s what has happened in a lot of cases, where now you use the allegation to basically condemn someone.”