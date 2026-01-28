Visa splits Middle East operations

Saudi Arabia’s regional headquartering policy is yielding some newfangled definitions of a corporate territory.

Visa is the latest entrant, with the UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar organized under a corporate office in Dubai, and Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman managed as a separate region out of Riyadh (both are nested under Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa).

The move from the US payments giant comes two years after the kingdom brought in a rule that any company wanting to bid for government contracts would have to set up their regional headquarters in the kingdom. Visa did not respond to a request for comment. On Tuesday, the Saudi government said more than 700 international companies had set up their regional HQ in the country so far.