US hurdles toward shutdown fueled by immigration fight

Updated Jan 28, 2026, 5:41am EST
John Thune
Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Senators are still far apart on a bipartisan immigration compromise that could stop government funding from partially lapsing Friday night.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., told reporters Tuesday that Democrats are closing in on a “set of reforms” to add to appropriations legislation after federal agents killed a second US citizen Saturday: “[We] can’t trust anything this administration promises,” Murphy said.

But Republicans fear they may not have the votes to pass a tweaked spending bill in the House, which is out this week anyway.

“If there are things the Democrats want … they ought to … see to what degree the administration may be able to to address that,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune said. “I would prefer that there be a way that we keep the package together. [Otherwise] I think it becomes really complicated and, frankly, risky.”

Eleanor Mueller and Burgess Everett
