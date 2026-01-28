Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

US Fed expected to hold rates steady, despite pressure from Trump

Jan 28, 2026, 6:39am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Traders in the NYSE following a US fed announcement.
Brendan McDermid/Reuters

The US Federal Reserve is expected to hold rates steady today, a decision overshadowed by threats to its independence and questions over its future leadership.

Fed chair Jerome Powell, long the target of US President Donald Trump’s ire for refusing to aggressively lower borrowing costs, is the subject of a criminal inquiry, while a bank governor is contesting Trump’s attempt to fire her. Economists worry the cases could erode the Fed’s credibility as apolitical.

Powell’s term is up in May, but Trump “wants something that may not exist,” The Wall Street Journal said, “a new chair who will pursue his demands for lower interest rates while still commanding enough credibility on Wall Street and from his colleagues to deliver them.”

Prashant Rao
AD