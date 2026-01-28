Events Email Briefings
US court to hear landmark tech addiction case

Jan 28, 2026, 6:33am EST
nstagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Reddit applications.
Hollie Adams/Illustration/Reuters

The first of more than 1,000 lawsuits against social media platforms in the US goes to trial this week, with tech giants’ internal communications likely to play a key role.

A 20-year-old woman is suing YouTube and Meta — TikTok and Snapchat settled with her out of court — alleging they designed their platforms to be addictive.

The case faces significant hurdles: The allegation that social media causes mental health issues, rather than simply correlating with them, is scientifically contentious; the existence of “social media addiction” as a meaningful concept is widely disputed; and courts are rarely a good place to settle scientific questions.

But recently unsealed documents apparently showing that tech giants targeted young users could be influential to the jury.

A chart showing teens’ perception of social media.
Tom Chivers
