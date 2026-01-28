US court to hear landmark tech addiction case

The first of more than 1,000 lawsuits against social media platforms in the US goes to trial this week, with tech giants’ internal communications likely to play a key role.

A 20-year-old woman is suing YouTube and Meta — TikTok and Snapchat settled with her out of court — alleging they designed their platforms to be addictive.

The case faces significant hurdles: The allegation that social media causes mental health issues, rather than simply correlating with them, is scientifically contentious; the existence of “social media addiction” as a meaningful concept is widely disputed; and courts are rarely a good place to settle scientific questions.

But recently unsealed documents apparently showing that tech giants targeted young users could be influential to the jury.