Exclusive / Tester on Democrats’ chances: ‘Horrible’ message but a winning hand

Jon Tester sees a lot of problems with Democrats’ brand — but also sees them on course for massive gains in the midterms.

And Tester is foreseeing progress that goes far beyond the 2006 blue wave that swept him into office. The former Democratic senator from Montana compared the current political atmosphere to the year the party picked up 12 Senate seats and the White House thanks to a Depression-era revolt against Republicans.

“It has the potential of being 1932 all over again, quite frankly,” Tester told Semafor in a wide-ranging interview this week. “Because people are starting to realize that this ain’t working.”

With characteristic plainspokenness, he also urged his party to get more specific in order to better capitalize on opposition to President Donald Trump and the GOP Congress. Democrats should “be aggressive with a good platform on cost, inflation, housing, college, our relationships with our allies, all that stuff. But they really haven’t done it yet,” he said.

The former Senate Democratic campaign chief called the party’s message consistently “horrible” and “like it or not like it … not real clear.”

Ousted in 2024 alongside Trump’s presidential win, Tester won’t be part of any Democratic comeback. Some in the party held onto long-shot hopes of recruiting him into Montana’s 2026 Senate race, twinning with former Sen. Sherrod’s Brown run in Ohio. But he said he’s done running for office, be it in Montana or at a national level.

Tester is happy working on his farm full-time and podcasting with longtime journalist Maritsa Georgiou. While the 69-year-old described himself with dry humor as “young by Senate standards,” he also signaled a clear desire for fresher legs on the Hill.

“I spent 18 years there. It was a good 18 years, I worked my ass off,” Tester said. “My generation has screwed this country up enough, quite frankly. It’s time for a new generation to come in and fill some of these seats.”

He also had some advice for his former caucus leader. Tester was close to Minority Leader Chuck Schumer throughout his time in the Senate, providing a cornerstone of Schumer’s majority at times and reliably winning in a tough state.

Now he has a “suggestion for Chuck: Delegate this work, man.”

“You got some really, really powerful people that are good communicators in your caucus,” Tester said. “He can still continue doing what he’s doing. But delegate the workload to get the message out by a lot of different mouths, not just three or four.”