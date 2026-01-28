Starmer brings UK executives on China visit

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is bringing a cavalcade of business leaders with him on his trip to China this week, as he pursues a reset with the world’s second-largest economy.

Executives from top British banks and manufacturers are joining Starmer, who plans to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday with a goal of unlocking more export business for UK firms. But Starmer is walking a tightrope in enhancing trade ties with Beijing while trying not to rile US President Donald Trump, who has threatened Canada with tariffs if Ottawa strikes a broad deal with China.

Trump’s shakeup of global commerce has driven more US allies toward Beijing: German investments in China hit a four-year high last year.