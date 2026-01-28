Spain to give migrants legal status

Spain plans to grant 500,000 undocumented migrants legal status, bucking a trend among many Western nations that are cracking down on immigration.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has for years sought to increase immigration to Spain: The country ranks as the seventh oldest in the world by median age, and spends around 12% of its GDP on pensions.

Despite fears of an impact on domestic workers, Sánchez said the unemployment rate has fallen by 40% even as Spain has added two million foreign workers.

Though facing similar demographic challenges, much of the West has turned against migration, while East Asian governments have maintained a historic aversion to it, with economists warning the decision could cripple their economies.