NASA finds evidence of ancient beach on Mars

Jan 28, 2026, 6:38am EST
The Perseverance rover.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/Handout via Reuters

NASA’s Perseverance rover revealed evidence of an ancient beach on Mars.

The rover spent nearly a year exploring the rim of a crater believed to have held a huge lake; the rocks show signs of having been shaped and altered by waves, creating a sandy layer. Shorelines on Earth are key sites for life, and also for creating fossils; the discovery provides an excellent place to search for evidence of past biology.

It also extends the period during which liquid water existed on Mars. A separate study using satellite data found that a huge ocean in northern Mars was larger and deeper than previously believed — about as large as the Arctic Ocean — and identified huge river deltas emptying into it.

Tom Chivers
