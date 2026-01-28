Mexico cancels oil shipment to Cuba amid US pressure

Mexico cancelled an oil shipment to Cuba following pressure from Washington, as US President Donald Trump warned the island nation would be “failing pretty soon.”

Since Washington captured Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro, oil shipments from Venezuela to Cuba have plummeted, leaving Mexico as Havana’s biggest crude supplier. But the White House has urged Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to cut oil sales, despite pressure from hard-left members of her governing party to support Havana’s Communist regime. Sheinbaum has defended the move to halt oil deliveries as a “sovereign decision.”

Cuba, among the poorest countries in the Western Hemisphere, is facing the worst economic crisis in a generation, compounded by plummeting tourist numbers over the US threats.