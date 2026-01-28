Investors upped their AI bets, despite fears of bubble

Investors and analysts upped their bets on an AI boom, despite fears of a bubble.

The AI startup Anthropic will raise a further $20 billion in funding at a $350 billion valuation; it sought $10 billion, but investor demand was high.

The tech investment group Softbank, meanwhile, is in talks to back OpenAI with a further $30 billion to improve its position in the AI race, Reuters reported, and semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASML saw its stock price surge 7% after announcing increased orders on the back of surging demand for AI.

The Dutch giant, which makes the world’s most advanced chipmaking machines, is already Europe’s largest company by market capitalization.