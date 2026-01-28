Events Email Briefings
Investors upped their AI bets, despite fears of bubble

Jan 28, 2026, 6:31am EST
CEO and Co-Founder of Anthropic Dario Amodei.
Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Investors and analysts upped their bets on an AI boom, despite fears of a bubble.

The AI startup Anthropic will raise a further $20 billion in funding at a $350 billion valuation; it sought $10 billion, but investor demand was high.

The tech investment group Softbank, meanwhile, is in talks to back OpenAI with a further $30 billion to improve its position in the AI race, Reuters reported, and semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASML saw its stock price surge 7% after announcing increased orders on the back of surging demand for AI.

The Dutch giant, which makes the world’s most advanced chipmaking machines, is already Europe’s largest company by market capitalization.

Share of respondents who say their biggest fear in 2026 is the AI bubble bursting.
Tom Chivers
AD